Chris Coleman, convicted of killing his wife and two sons, appeals his murder conviction Lloyd Cueto Jr., Coleman’s appointed attorney, filed a request in the 20th circuit court to reconsider Coleman’s conviction, based largely on four, small, naked pictures of Coleman and his lover, Tara Lintz. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lloyd Cueto Jr., Coleman’s appointed attorney, filed a request in the 20th circuit court to reconsider Coleman’s conviction, based largely on four, small, naked pictures of Coleman and his lover, Tara Lintz.

Christopher Coleman, the Monroe County man convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and two sons in 2011, is seeking a new trial.

During an evidentiary hearing Tuesday afternoon in front of Circuit Court Judge Stephen McGlynn, attorney Lloyd Cueto Jr. will argue that the original trial for the 2009 murders compromised Coleman’s due process when jurors found small copies of four explicit images of Coleman and his lover, Tara Lintz, on the back of an evidence display.

At the time, Judge Milton Wharton did not want the photos entered into evidence unless the couple’s genitals were obscured. But the jurors found the uncensored photos mistakenly attached to another evidence display.

Meta data in the form of a camera date imprinted on the photos were inconsistent with the date Coleman had said he started the affair. Jurors concluded that Coleman had lied and returned a guilty verdict to the court. He was sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife, Sherri, and two sons, Garrett, 11, and Gavin, 9, on May 5, 2009.

In April 2018, Cueto filed a request in the 20th Circuit Court to reconsider Coleman’s conviction based on the meta data the jury had found. Judge McGlynn allowed the process to move forward in March.

