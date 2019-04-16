Police at the scene of a Cahokia homicide Cahokia police were on scene at the site of a homicide Tuesday, April 16. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cahokia police were on scene at the site of a homicide Tuesday, April 16.

A 24-year old man was shot to death early Tuesday at his Cahokia residence.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landmann said police were called to 736 St. Nicholas Drive at 6:46 a.m.

“It appears to be personal,” Landmann said, though he acknowledged police were just beginning the investigation.

Several Cahokia police were at the scene. The body was still at the scene as of about 8:30 a.m.

One man was taken from the scene in handcuffs. Landmann said the man taken to the police station to be questioned, but stopped short of calling the man the shooter.