Three people nabbed in suspected ring of car burglaries in Shiloh

Two people have been arrested and one person is being held as a person of interest in connection with a string of car burglaries in Shiloh.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, a Shiloh police officer who was on routine patrol spotted a car with its doors open and suspected there was an ongoing car burglary, police wrote in a news release Wednesday. When the officer left his patrol car to investigate, he saw three people flee from the scene, first on foot, then in a vehicle.

During the pursuit, the car the suspects were in came to a stop and they continued to run, the release stated. Police were able to take one person into custody. The two suspects who escaped were identified and apprehended after a police investigation.

In an inventory search of the vehicle used to flee the scene, police found items connected with additional car burglaries in the area. In the release, police stated the department received 16 reports of burglary to motor vehicles from Monday night.

Alexander E. Ruocco, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with eight counts, including burglary, obstructing a police officer and attempted burglary on Tuesday, police wrote. He was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail Wednesday with a bail set at $75,000.

One juvenile was charged with two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, one count of theft of credit card and one count of theft-control over stolen property. Another juvenile is being held on unrelated charges and has yet to be charged in connection with this incident. Both remained in police custody Wednesday at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.





The juveniles have not been identified because of their age.

Any additional victims of car burglaries in the area are urged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.