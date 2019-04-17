Crime
Granite City man charged with possession of ‘sadistic’ child pornography
A Granite City man has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography in Madison County Court.
Chance M. Hay, 32, was charged with two counts of possessing photos of child porn and three counts of possessing video or moving images of child porn on April 16, court records indicate.
The charges describe the material in question as “lewd exhibition” and “sadistic, masochistic or sadomasochistic abuse” involving underage victims, The Alton Telegraph reported.
Hay’s bail was set at $250,000.
