Missouri man sentenced to 56 years in prison for 2014 Cahokia murder

A Bridgeton, Missouri, man has been sentenced to prison for the murder of Cassandra Holman and the shooting of Shantner Bonner in Cahokia in 2014.

Antrell A. Teen, 36, will have to serve 56 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, a news release from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office stated Thursday. In June 2016, he was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, for which he was sentenced to 50 years, and one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, for which he was sentenced to 6 years.

Holman, 45, was shot in the back on June 27, 2014, in the 100 block of Kenneth Avenue during a robbery at her home. She went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help, but later died from her injuries. Bonner was shot in the leg during the incident.

Terrence Neal, 30, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery in the fatal robbery in May 2017. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to the release, Teen will have to serve 100 percent of the 50-year murder sentence and at least 85 percent of the 6-year aggravated battery sentence.