Family Dollar in Granite City robbed, police say
An armed robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at a Family Dollar store in Granite City, police say.
The suspect displayed a handgun and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Granite City Police Department news release. He was described as an older man possibly driving a red SUV.
Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. Thursday to the Family Dollar at 3801 Nameoki Road after receiving the report of the armed robbery.
The police department released photos of the suspect from surveillance video, which show a black man wearing a black hat, shirt and pants and a brown jacket.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
