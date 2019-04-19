Family Dollar in Granite City robbed, police say

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An armed robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at a Family Dollar store in Granite City, police say.

The suspect displayed a handgun and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Granite City Police Department news release. He was described as an older man possibly driving a red SUV.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. Thursday to the Family Dollar at 3801 Nameoki Road after receiving the report of the armed robbery.

The police department released photos of the suspect from surveillance video, which show a black man wearing a black hat, shirt and pants and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.