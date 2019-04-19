Collinsville man accused of posing as home inspector to steal cash, cards, jewelry

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

At least three times since March, a man posed as a home inspector to get inside metro-east residents’ houses to steal cash, debit cards and jewelry, police say.

All of the homeowners were over 65 years old, according to the Bethalto Police Department.

Jason A. Mitchell, 36, of Collinsville, was charged Wednesday with three counts of residential burglary in the thefts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

Bethalto police started investigating last week, when a Bethalto resident reported all of the cash and cards from his wallet went missing April 11 after a man who said he was a home inspector had been at his house. His stolen debit card was used in East St. Louis, Troy and Wood River, according to the Bethalto Police Department.

Investigators tied the suspect to two similar thefts. On April 13, a resident reported jewelry stolen after a man had been inside the home to do some work. Another Bethalto resident reported jewelry and other items stolen March 19 after a man and woman had been in the home.

Mitchell’s bond was set at $150,000. The Bethalto Police Department said Thursday it was still investigating to identify the woman.