Harry Hamm of KMOX charged with sex abuse of underage relative, child porn possession
Harry Hamm, a KMOX radio personality since 1975, was charged Friday with crimes including sex abuse of an underage relative and possession of child pornography.
Hamm, 77, of Chesterfield, faces felony charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child porn, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The newspaper cited court documents, which state Hamm is accused of having sex with a family member who is younger than 17 and of having nude photos on his phone of children younger than 18.
Hamm’s bail was set at $250,000, according to the Post-Dispatch report.
KMOX restricted public access to Hamm’s biography on its website Friday, Fox 2 reported.
