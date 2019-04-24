Metro driver said ‘no alcohol’ on bus, so the rider hit him with the bottle

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A 23-year-old Belleville man was arrested following an alleged attack on a Metro bus driver.

According to arrest records, the beating was prompted when the driver told the man he could not bring an open bottle of vodka on the bus. He was attempting to board at a terminal on the 900 block of North 15th Street. in East St. Louis.

“The 56-year driver told him he could not get on on the bus with alcohol,” East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said. “The man attempted to get on the bus anyway. He grabbed the driver by the neck and hit him with his vodka bottle.”

The suspect was not identified pending charges. But, East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said the incident happened last Thursday at 11:30 p.m.