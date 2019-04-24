East St. Louis man shot multiple times on side of road, says he doesn’t know why

Study says St. Louis is the least-safe city in U.S. A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations.

A suspect has yet to be identified in the shooting of a 33-year-old East St. Louis man shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is continuing, said East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon.





Police were called to the 2400 block of Kansas, where they found a black male sitting in some grass on the side of the road.

“He had been shot multiple times,” Simon said.

The victim told police he did not know who shot him or why he was shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds. At last check, Simon said the victim was in stable condition.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a black vehicle leaving the area.