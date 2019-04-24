Trenton police need your help to find woman missing for more than 2 weeks

More than 600,000 people go missing every year According to statistics from the National Missing and Unidentified Person system, more than 600,000 people go missing ever year in the United States. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to statistics from the National Missing and Unidentified Person system, more than 600,000 people go missing ever year in the United States.

Trenton police have asked for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Alyssa Leyden, 32, was last seen by her parents on April 8 in Trenton, a Facebook post from the city said Wednesday.

Leyden was last seen wearing black capri pants, a black shirt and a black hoodie. According to the post, she was known to frequent Belleville, Caseyville, Collinsville, Freeburg, New Athens and O’Fallon.

Anyone with information can call the Trenton Police Department at 618-224-9226. Tips can remain anonymous.