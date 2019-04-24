Crime
Trenton police need your help to find woman missing for more than 2 weeks
More than 600,000 people go missing every year
Trenton police have asked for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Alyssa Leyden, 32, was last seen by her parents on April 8 in Trenton, a Facebook post from the city said Wednesday.
Leyden was last seen wearing black capri pants, a black shirt and a black hoodie. According to the post, she was known to frequent Belleville, Caseyville, Collinsville, Freeburg, New Athens and O’Fallon.
Anyone with information can call the Trenton Police Department at 618-224-9226. Tips can remain anonymous.
