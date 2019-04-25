St. Louis man who robbed Casino Queen will serve 10 year prison sentence

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

For swiping a $10,000 stack of wrapped $100 bills from a cashier’s window at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis and for robbing a Madison County bank, a St. Louis man was sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison.

Christopher M. Coleman, 45, pleaded guilty to the crimes on Wednesday and then was sentenced, the Illinois State Police announced Thursday.

Coleman’s luck ran out last fall when he was arrested in St. Louis.

It all started on Aug. 31 when Coleman went to a cashier window at the Casino Queen to seek a cash advance.

“Prior to his approach, the cashier inside the window placed the stack of $100 bills on the counter, inside the protected cashier window, to refill her cash drawer after counting verification,” state police said in a news release. “During the transaction, the cashier momentarily left the stack unattended. At that time, Coleman reached into the cage, picked up the stack and placed it in his pants pocket.”

Coleman later robbed a bank in Madison County, police said. Details of this robbery were not available.

Coleman pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000 for the Casino Queen theft and aggravated robbery. Along with the 10-year sentence, he was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution to the Casino Queen, police said.