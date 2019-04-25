Fight breaks out between motorcycle gangs at O’Fallon dealership

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Members of two outlaw motorcycle gangs got into a fight Thursday night at a Harley Davidson dealership, O’Fallon police say.

Around 6 p.m., police were called to a fight in progress at the business in the 1500 block of Greenmount Road, a news release from Capt. James Cavins stated. The dealership was hosting an event.

When police arrived, the fighting had stopped, according to the release. It was determined that approximately 5 to 10 members of two gangs, the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club and the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and associates of the gangs, were involved in a physical fight.

According to the release, no injuries were reported and all parties refused medical treatment. The event was shut down for safety reasons, and there were no further incidents.