Two adults and a juvenile are arrested for a Millstadt burglary

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested in connection with several residential burglaries in Millstadt.

None of the individuals were identified by police pending charges.

St. Claire County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations, said at 8:20 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a rural Millstadt residence located near the intersection of Wagner Road and Otten Road.

“The resident had observed three white males trying to pry open the back door of the residence and they fled when they found out the homeowner was there,” Fleshren said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Millstadt police officers and K-9 unit were dispatched to the area.

Behind a second house in the area, they found a 2008 Ford Pick Up truck, which had been stuck in the field. Officers later learned learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Pacific, Missouri.

Officers in an unmarked drug car located the three suspects hiding behind another house off Otten Road. They attempted to run, but police captured them. No one was injured and there were no weapons recovered.

Fleshren said a police investigation is continuing. The two adults are at the St. Clair County Jail and the juvenile who was with them is being held at St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.