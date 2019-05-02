O’Fallon Police looking for man who used false ID to take $9,000 from bank kiosk

Nervous about hackers? Here’s what to do after a data breach Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.

O’Fallon police are asking the public help in identifying a man they say deceived a bank branch teller out of $9,000.

Police Lt. Kery Andrews released a security camera photo of the suspect on the police department’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on April 1 when an unknown suspect allegedly walked to the First National Bank kiosk at the Waterloo Schnucks store and presented identification that showed him to be a customer. Andrews said the man got a $9,000 cash advance from that customer’s home equity credit line.

The bank returned the money to the customer’s account and absorbed the loss. The account holder told the bank he didn’t recognize the suspect, Andrews said.

Anyone with information to help police identify the suspect is urged to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 624-4545.