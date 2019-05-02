Man charged with child sexual abuse in Caseyville

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Caseyville man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor on at least two occasions in the last year.

Jose Alfredo Mejia-Gutierrez, 43, was charged April 22 with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under 13 and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim, St. Clair County Court records indicate. According to the records, he allegedly inappropriately touched the child in December 2018 and April 2019.

On April 14, the Caseyville Police Department took a report of child sex abuse from the child and the child’s mother, Det. Danny Allison said Thursday. After the child was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center in Belleville and police were able to determine a suspect, they brought the evidence to St. Clair County prosecutors, who charged Mejia-Gutierrez.

According to Allison, Mejia-Gutierrez was living in the country illegally from Honduras. Allison said that the department is working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the case.

Mejia-Gutierrez’s bail was set at $225,000 and he remained in police custody at the St. Clair County Jail on Thursday.