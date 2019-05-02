Man accused of filming woman without her consent in SWIC women’s restroom

Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations.

A Fairview Heights man has been charged with recording a woman in a bathroom without her consent.

Princeton R. Connors, 22, faces one count of unauthorized video recording, a felony, St. Clair County Court records from April 25 indicate.

Connors is accused of filming a woman in the women’s restroom in the Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) Liberal Arts Complex in Belleville on April 23.

It is unknown how Connors recorded the woman or the nature of the video, but according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Allen, the case has been assigned to the office’s Special Victims Unit.

A spokesperson from SWIC could not be reached for comment on Thursday.