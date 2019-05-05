Promising Belleville athlete, 14, killed by stray bullet after eighth-grade dance

Local 8th grade football player showing potential Jaylon McKenzie, a 13-year-old, who attends Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, competed in the 8th Grade All-American Football Game as part of NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jaylon McKenzie, a 13-year-old, who attends Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, competed in the 8th Grade All-American Football Game as part of NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio.

A promising middle school athlete, who was already drawing the attention of college football recruiters, was killed during a residential shooting Saturday night, his mother confirmed.

According Sukeena Gunner, of Belleville, Jaylon McKenzie, 14, was struck and killed by a stray bullet while leaving party in Venice.

She said a fight broke out, which led the home owner to stop the party and call police. McKenzie and others were struck by stray gunfire as they left, she said.

McKenzie had just attended his eight-grade dance, his mother said.

The Belleville News-Democrat is awaiting further details from Illinois State Police.

“Jaylon did everything right. If he did anything wrong, I didn’t know about it,” Gunner said. “He got up every morning, went to school, did his work. He never rode with anyone else; I’d take him to school, or sometimes my husband, and we’d pick him up. Then the next day, we’d do it all over again.”

McKenzie hasn’t played a down of high school football, but already has scholarship offers from the University of Illinois and University of Missouri.

Though he attended Central Jr. High in Belleville, there was some question as to where he would play his high school football. Based on social media posts and college recruitment web sites like 24/7 Sports, however, it appeared he was bound for East St. Louis Senior High.

“We haven’t decided yet,’’ Sukeena Gunner told the BND last August. “We’ll sit down and talk about it. Academics come first and Jaylon will go to the school we feel will be the best fit for him both academically and athletically.

‘”Right now, we’re just trying to keep him humble and hungry.’’

McKenzie was one of more than 60 of the top eighth grade players in the nation to be selected to take part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Academy which was conducted by NFL coaches and Hall of Fame players, including former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson.

From that group, he was one of 15 players chosen to compete in the All-American All-Star Game in Canton as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. He caught five passes for 161 yards and scored two touchdowns during the national showcase game.

McKenzie has played football since joining the Belleville Little Knights organization when he was 7 years old and has since played with the East St. Louis Junior Flyers. A former coach, Brian Buehlhorn, told the BND last August that he would often have to remove McKenzie from games because he would score every time he was handed the football.

McKenzie came from an athletic family. His dad, Otis Gunner, played football and was a track star at East St. Louis High School. His mom, Sukeena Gunner, played volleyball at East St. Louis and later went on to play college volleyball at Jackson State University in Mississippi. His older brother, Brandan Jenkins, is member of the Belleville West track and field team.

Al Lewis, a coach with the Southwestern Illinois Jets AAU basketball team, said McKenzie was a great natural athlete with potential in any sport he’d have chosen to play.

“I talked to his dad about this a lot. If he wanted to focus on basketball he absolutely could have played in college,” Lewis said. “He had a natural athletic ability you can’t teach, but he didn’t put in the extra work on basketball like he did in football because that was his focus. If he did, there would have been no limit.”

Lewis described McKenzie as “a man among boys,” on the playing field, but a “quality young man” who “had a village behind him.”

“You hear this a lot when something tragic like this happens, but Jaylon truly was a great kid,” Lewis said. “You know how you have star athletes? He was as naturally gifted as any I’ve seen, but if you were just hanging around him, you wouldn’t know him from the 12th man on the bench.

“You can ask any coach or teacher who knows him; I can’t think of a single negative thing that anybody could say about Jaylon.”