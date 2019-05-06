California couple charged with burglary and theft in Shiloh

Don’t get scammed Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.

A man and woman from California are facing charges in St. Clair County after police say they stole from an elderly woman in Shiloh.

Richard Ely, of Upland, California, and Diana George, of Lakewood, California, were charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft each.

A homeowner told Shiloh police on April 19 that a woman had come to her door and asked for a glass of water, a news release from the department stated. As the homeowner went to get the woman a glass of water, the woman entered the residence without permission and a man followed, according to police.

The homeowner told police the man entered multiple rooms of her house during the incident. When she asked the couple to leave, they did, but the woman later noticed money and jewelry were missing from the home.

The homeowner gave police a description of the couple’s car, the release stated. After an investigation, Ely and George were taken into custody by the Collinsville Police Department.

Bail for the Ely and George was set at $100,000 each. They remained in custody at the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon.