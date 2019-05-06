Mascoutah couple loses unborn baby in car crash, charges against 19-year-old pending

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Three people were airlifted to the hospital over the weekend following a car accident near Mascoutah.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Brenton W. Tinsley, 31, and Elizabeth Tinsley, 31, both of Mascoutah, were traveling eastbound in their Nissan Maxima on Jefferson Road, a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department stated. Timothy J. Junius, also of Mascoutah, was traveling southbound on Brickyard Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Tinsley’s car in the driver’s side door, causing both vehicles to overturn, according to the release.

There is no stop sign for Jefferson Road, only for Brickyard Road, at the intersection.

According to the release, Brenton Tinsley suffered head injuries and was taken to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. His wife, Elizabeth, was taken to Memorial Hospital in Shiloh before being transferred to a St. Louis area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Elizabeth was 7 months pregnant and the fetus did not survive, police stated.

Junius was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh for evaluation. He was released pending completion of the accident investigation and lab results before any charges were issued, the release stated.