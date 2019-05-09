St. Louis man sentenced to prison for distributing more than 400 grams of fentanyl

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A St. Louis man has been sentenced to serve at least 12 years in prison for distributing more than 400 grams of fentanyl and possessing several firearms.

Larry Weeden Jr., 39, was previously found guilty of possession of one or more firearms as a previously convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri stated.

According to the release, investigators learned Weeden was distributing fentanyl and storing large amounts of the drug in an apartment in St. Louis. While executing a search warrant for the apartment, police found six loaded semi-automatic pistols, including two handguns that had been stolen, and approximately 740 grams of fentanyl in total, including a large compressed brick of fentanyl and baggies of fentanyl packaged in smaller quantities.

Investigators also found approximately 130 grams of methamphetamine in powder and pill form, the release stated. A gas mask, cutting agents, digital scales, a money counting machine and around $46,000 of U.S. currency were also discovered.