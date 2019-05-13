Collinsville police are looking for woman who robbed Imo’s

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Collinsville police are looking for the woman who robbed Imo’s Pizza on N. Keebler Sunday night.

The Collinsville Police Department released information Monday saying they are looking for a heavy set black female, who entered the Pizza restaurant in the 1600 block of N. Keebler at approximately 9:26 p.m. and demanded money from the register.

Police said the counter person complied with the woman’s demand because the woman kept her hand inside her coat pocket during the encounter, leading the employee, who police did not identify, to believe she had a gun, Collinsville Police said.

The woman was last seen walking north from the business.

Collinsville police described the female robber as about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. She was wearing a black hooded jacket, mask, gray sweat pants and white tennis shoes.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Melissa Cooper at 344-2131 extension 5260 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371 (TIPS) 8477.. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.