St. Louis street temporarily closed after suspicious, odor-emitting package found

A bomb squad was dispatched to the intersection of Market Street at 10th Street in downtown St. Louis this morning to investigate a report of a suspicious package.

According to a Fox 2 news report, the package was addressed to former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. It was wrapped in tape and emitting an odor. A bomb squad gave an all-clear at about 10:50 a.m., according to the department’s social media alerts. St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby didn’t specify what was inside the package, but stated that it was not hazardous.

While first responders investigated , Market Street in the 1000 block, is shut down to traffic. The area where the suspicious package was reported is near KSDK building.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the package doesn’t contain any explosives, according to a Fox 2 report. But, the building was evacuated while the St. Louis Fore Department investigated.