Three shot in East St. Louis, including the city’s seventh homicide

A 30-year old Cahokia man was shot Tuesday night on North Sixth Street in East St. Louis and later died at a St. Louis hospital.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Mark Doiron said the man died at a St. Louis hospital as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained. Tara Rick, administrator with the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office, said the victim’s name is being withheld until he has been positively identified.

It is the seventh homicide being investigated this year in East St. Louis. Police do not have the shooter in custody and the motive is unknown, Doiron said.

“We have a potential person of interest,” he said. “We are still following up on leads.”

Anyone who has information is urged to call East St. Louis police or Illinois State police..

Shooting Monday

In an unreleated crime Monday at midnight, a man was walking in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania in East St. Louis when he was struck in a round of gunfire.

A vehicle passed by him, made a u-turn and someone in the vehicle fired three to four rounds at the unidentified 43-year-old Cahokia man. He was struck in the left ankle and taken to an area hospital by a friend.

The man told police he did not recognize the shooter, doesn’t know what kind of car he was driving, or why the gunman shot at him, Police Chief Jerry Simon said.

Female shot

At 3:41 a.m. Monday, a woman who lives in Parson Place housing in East St. Louis told police she was shot in the leg.

Simon said the female, who he did not identify, had been riding with the suspect in a car.

“The woman asked the male to drop her off at her house. When they got there, he wouldn’t leave (the property),” Simon said. “He continued to call her on the phone. She wouldn’t answer.”

The male, then kicked her door in and engaged the woman in a fight in the front yard.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot her in the left leg, Simon said. A male friend of the woman drove her to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was arrested and is being held, Simon said.