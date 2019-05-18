East St. Louis mayor appoints new chief of police to replace Simon

East St. Louis swears in new Chief of Police East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III swore in Kendall Perry as the new Chief of Police in East St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III swore in Kendall Perry as the new Chief of Police in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III has sworn in a new police chief and an assistant police chief, both of which are long-time veterans of the department.

About 70 friends and family members were in the council chambers as Kendall Perry and his assistant, Ontourio Eiland, took their respective oaths.

“We want our corners back. We want to make sure East St. Louis is safe for our citizens and visitor,” Eastern said. “We want to remove the negative stigma, negative vibe that’s out there about East St. Louis.

“I’ve always been youth driven. Youth are our greatest resources. We’re losing our future. I am going to talk to the chairman of finance because we want our youth something to look forward to. We have to train and educate the youth.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Perry, a former canine dog officer, replaced Jerry Simon, whose last day as chief was May 15. Simon, was a 25-year veteran of the department and spent his last 21 months as chief.

“I feel very fortunate for the opportunity to serve as chief and look forward to new opportunities,” he said. “I have accepted another position at the Federal Building in East St. Louis.”

Perry, meanwhile, thanked “this powerhouse of a council ... for this opportunity.” He said he’d continue some of the initiatives that originated under Simon.

“I am going to try to be more visible to bridge the gap between the community and police officers,” he said.

Eiland worked in narcotics before he got this promotion..