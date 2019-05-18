New Athens man facing charges after police investigate possible domestic violence

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A 31-year-old New Athens man was charged Saturday following an investigation into possible domestic violence, according to police.

William R. Hunter, 31, of New Athens, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Hunter’s bond was set at $20,000. The New Athens Police Department said Saturday he remained in custody.