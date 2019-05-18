Crime
New Athens man facing charges after police investigate possible domestic violence
A 31-year-old New Athens man was charged Saturday following an investigation into possible domestic violence, according to police.
William R. Hunter, 31, of New Athens, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Hunter’s bond was set at $20,000. The New Athens Police Department said Saturday he remained in custody.
