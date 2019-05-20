State fire marshal investigating fire at Washington Park strip club

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire at a Washington Park strip club Saturday night.

Fire officials received a call about the fire at Scarlet’s Cabaret, located at 5841 Bunkum Rd., at 9 p.m., Washington Park Fire Chief Sharon Davis said.

It took about an hour to get the fire out, but fire crews remained on scene until 1 a.m. Davis said.

While Davis confirmed the fire is under investigation by the State fire Marshall’s office, she said it appears to be accidental.

Davis could not say where the fire started. She said that is under investigation.



