Crime
State fire marshal investigating fire at Washington Park strip club
The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire at a Washington Park strip club Saturday night.
Fire officials received a call about the fire at Scarlet’s Cabaret, located at 5841 Bunkum Rd., at 9 p.m., Washington Park Fire Chief Sharon Davis said.
It took about an hour to get the fire out, but fire crews remained on scene until 1 a.m. Davis said.
While Davis confirmed the fire is under investigation by the State fire Marshall’s office, she said it appears to be accidental.
Davis could not say where the fire started. She said that is under investigation.
