MetroLink service delayed as St. Louis Police investigated fatal shooting on train

An argument aboard a MetroLink red line train Wednesday ended with the shooting death of one of the men involved, St. Louis Police say.

St. Louis County officers were called to the St. Charles Rock Road station at about 11:50 a.m. An adult man with a gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a police department release, two men argued aboard the eastbound train. As the train stopped at the station in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road, one of the men produced a firearm and shot the other. The shooter, exited the train and fled on foot, police say.

Neither the victim or the suspected shooter have been identified pending further investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

MetroLink trains were limited to a single track between the Wellston and Rock Road stations as police investigated. Metro operated a shuttle between the Wellston, Rock Road and UMSL South stations. Some riders were delayed up to an hour, according to a Tweet by Metro.

Those with information are asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, they also may contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.