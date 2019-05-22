Police make arrest in sex abuse case from 20 years ago involving Alton teacher

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

An Alton middle school teacher has been charged with the sexual abuse of a high school student more than 20 years ago.

William C. Ingersoll, 51, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor from 1998 to 2000. According to the Alton Police Department, he was charged Tuesday with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Madison County Court.

Officer Emily Hejna, a spokesperson for the department, said Ingersoll was still employed by the school district before his arrest.

In the release, police wrote that the victim, after hearing of a teacher charged with sex crimes in the fall of 2018, reached out to a trusted former high school teacher about having a sexual relationship with Ingersoll for those two years. That teacher then alerted the school district, who brought the information to Alton police to investigate.

Police arrested Ingersoll on Wednesday after a months-long investigation that included interviews across state lines, the release stated. His bail was set at $250,000, but a family member released him on a $25,000 cash bond.

There is no information to suggest that other students have been targeted, the police department stated through a release, but if there are, police suggest contacting them at 618-463-3505.