Shiloh Police search for man who allegedly strangled woman, hit a child

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are looking for Shiloh man who allegedly strangled a woman and hit a juvenile in March.

Shiloh Police said Phillip T. Smith, 28, attacked and choked a victim at the York Port Drive apartments and hit the juvenile during the same incident. The victim reported the incident to police.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Powell issued a warrant Thursday for Smith’s arrest.

His bond is set at $30,000 and he is currently at large.