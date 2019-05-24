Crime
Shiloh Police search for man who allegedly strangled woman, hit a child
Police are looking for Shiloh man who allegedly strangled a woman and hit a juvenile in March.
Shiloh Police said Phillip T. Smith, 28, attacked and choked a victim at the York Port Drive apartments and hit the juvenile during the same incident. The victim reported the incident to police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Powell issued a warrant Thursday for Smith’s arrest.
His bond is set at $30,000 and he is currently at large.
