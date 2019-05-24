Clinton County board member accused of putting tracking device on employee’s county car

Provided

Clinton County Board Member Keith Nordike is facing criminal charges after he was accused of putting a tracking device on a highway department employee’s county car.

Nordike, 52, of Aviston, was charged with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful use of an electronic tracking device, a Class A misdemeanor. His first appearance in court is scheduled June 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Charging documents state that Nordike is accused of tracking Ron Becker, who works in the county highway department, through the county car he drives.

Becker couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.





Nordike denied any wrongdoing in a statement provided by his attorney, Doug Gruenke.

“Mr. Nordike campaigned for the position of Clinton County Board member on a platform of fiscal accountability to the taxpayers of Clinton County by the officials and employees of Clinton County,” the statement read. “Since first taking his oath of office, Mr. Nordike has strived to fulfill that campaign promise.

“It should come as no surprise that, in pursuit of that objective, Mr. Nordike has ruffled some feathers within the county, and he has encountered some resistance.”

Nordike declined to comment further on the charges when reached by phone Friday. According to the statement, he pleaded not guilty.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Nordike in December. Special prosecutor David Rands filed the charges against him in April, which Nordike stated “came as a complete surprise” to him.





Rands didn’t respond to a request for comment. He is handling the case because Clinton County State’s Attorney John Hudspeth recused himself.

Clinton County Circuit Judge Stan Brandmeyer also recused himself from the case.

Nordike still sits on the county board. He represents District 4, which includes Aviston and Trenton.