Illinois State Police seek new recruits in biggest push since 1990s

Illinois State Police are making an all out push to recruit more applicants to the agency in its biggest hiring push since the 1990s.

This is the organization that always assists smaller police departments that often face a lot of crime.

“We are seeking and encouraging all applicants, but we have a strong emphasis on individuals with prior military experience. We feel that if they stood tall in the U.S. military, this almost automatically means they are well disciplined, responsible and competent,“ Illinois State Trooper Calvin “Buddy” Dye Jr., recruitment section. said.





Recruiters have gone to Fort Campbell in Tennessee, the East St. Louis National Guard, Urbana National Guard, Murphysboro National Guard well as several National Guards in the Chicago area, Dye said.





Illinois State Police Col. Timothy Tyler is over the entire training division and is still an active member of the U.S. Army Reserve and the current director of the Illinois State Police, Brendan Kelly, served in the U.S. Navy, Dye noted.

When a trainee graduates, the person’s salary is about $60,000 a year, with a raise almost every year, Dye said.

“We have a lot of different full-time facets,” Dye said. These units include SWAT, crime scene, homicide detective, methamphetamine team, gun/gang squad, intelligence unit, road trooper, teacher at the academy full time, pilot, motor officer and internal affairs.

The agency has not set a target of the number of new troopers it wants to hire.

Kelly, the former state’s attorney for St. Clair County, said the agency is reinstating the “Fast Track” program that provides the opportunity for certified police officers to become Illinois State troopers in an accelerated training program that “will be slightly less than half of the standard 26-week cadet class.”





”We are rebuilding the Illinois State Police and we need men and women of integrity who will serve others with pride in their work,” he said.

To apply, go to www.Illinoistrooper.com



