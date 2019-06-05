Crime

Police identify vehicle they think hit and killed man in East St. Louis last month

East St. Louis

Police have identified they car they believe was used in an accident that killed a St. Louis man in East St. Louis last month.

About 1:12 a.m. May 25, Pierre Rodgers, 43, was found dead in the road in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Liberty Street in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police wrote in a news release. He’d been hit twice by a vehicle, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Originally, police stated that they were searching for a newer model silver Dodge Charger with Missouri plates, but on Wednesday, Sgt. Elbert Jennings with the Illinois State Police said another car had been identified as the one that killed Rodgers. Jennings declined to give a description of the car, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, Jennings said, and no charges have been brought. The case is being investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been working the public safety beat for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

