Police identify vehicle they think hit and killed man in East St. Louis last month

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police have identified they car they believe was used in an accident that killed a St. Louis man in East St. Louis last month.

About 1:12 a.m. May 25, Pierre Rodgers, 43, was found dead in the road in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Liberty Street in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police wrote in a news release. He’d been hit twice by a vehicle, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Originally, police stated that they were searching for a newer model silver Dodge Charger with Missouri plates, but on Wednesday, Sgt. Elbert Jennings with the Illinois State Police said another car had been identified as the one that killed Rodgers. Jennings declined to give a description of the car, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, Jennings said, and no charges have been brought. The case is being investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW