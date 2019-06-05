10-time felon from East St. Louis sentenced to another 18 years in prison

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

An East St. Louis man and 10-time convicted felon will serve 201 months in federal prison after he was convicted on multiple charges.

Anthony Dobbins, 51, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, influencing a federal official by threat, and mailing threatening communications. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Dobbins committed these offenses while on federal supervised release following a 2001 armed bank robbery.

According to a press release, in August 2018 Dobbins threw two large bags containing more than 200 grams of heroin and one bag containing more than 90 grams of crack cocaine out a window when officers came to arrest him for violations of his federal supervised release. Officers found more drugs during a search of his apartment.

Dobbins pleaded guilty to the drug offenses in December. But while he was in custody at the Alton jail awaiting sentencing, Dobbins mailed threatening letters to the Director of the Bureau of Prisons in Washington, D.C., and the Director of the North Central Regional Office of the Bureau of Prisons in Kansas City, Kansas. In the letters, Dobbins made explicit threats that he would kill the first Bureau of Prisons employee he could find when he returned to prison.

He pleaded guilty to the new charges in April.