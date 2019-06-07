With little to go on, East St. Louis police search for suspect in fatal shooting

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A 23-year-old East St. Louis man was fatally shot Thursday night.

The 23-year-old victim was identified by St.Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Markeese A. Fair of the 29000 block of Tudor in East St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m., Dye said.

This is the 10th homicide of the this year, according to police.

Police responded to Touchette Regional Hospital after receiving a call at 9:21 p.m. about a gunshot victim.

East St. Louis Assistant Police Chief Ontourio Eiland said, “Illinois State Police Zone 6 Homicide Investigations was called out to assist us. Right now , we do not have anyone in custody”.





Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth responded to the scene to assist East St. Louis police in their initial investigation. She said there are no no suspect. She could not comment on whether police located a weapon.

Hochmuth said police do not know the motive for the shooting. Eiland says anyone who knows anything about this homicide should call East St. Louis police or Illinois State Police or Crime Stoppers (1-866-371-Tips (8477). The Crime Stoppers tip line is were callers can remain anonymous and receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.