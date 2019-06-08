Glen Carbon man sentenced for killing house guest who confronted him about beating his wife

Steven McGauley

A Madison County judge sentenced 48-year-old Steven McGauley on Friday for killing the man who confronted him about beating his wife.

McGauley, of Glen Carbon, was given 60 years in prison, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and domestic battery in February after an eight-day jury trial, court records show.

A witness told police that McGauley shot 43-year-old Steven Flack, of Belleville, in the chest several times with his revolver on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, according to a police affidavit. Police say Flack had confronted McGauley about beating his wife that day.

Flack was staying with the McGauleys for the weekend. The shooting followed a fistfight between the men, the witness said.

The witness told police that after it happened, McGauley said, “I’m going to jail for a long time.”