Swansea police searching for man in connection with armed robbery at ZX gas station

Police are searching for a man they say robbed the ZX gas station in Swansea on Sunday.

Around 7:30 a.m., an armed suspect walked into the business at 2400 North Illinois Street, a news release from the Swansea Police Department stated. The man pointed a pistol at the clerk while demanding money, then left on foot.

Police released surveillance photos of the man and asked the public to notice the man’s face, clothing, haircut and emblem and green inside color on the sweatshirt he was wearing.

“Somebody reading this knows him. Call us before her hurts someone,” the post stated.

Anyone with information can call Det. Jason Frank at 618-233-8114. A $1,000 reward is eligible for those who call the St. Louis Area Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.