Granite City man found shot to death late Sunday in East St. Louis

A 38-year-old Granite City man died from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night after he was shot while in the 1300 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Dana Adviento of 1104 Pontoon Road. Police found Adviento in the front yard near a residence at about 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.

This is the 11th murder in the city in 2019. East St. Louis is on a pace for about 24 murders, which has been the norm in recent years, according to an investigation by the Belleville News-Democrat, except for a spike in 2017.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis police received a call at 11:01 p.m.

“We have no suspects or a motive at this time,” Jennings said.

Jennings declined to say whether police recovered a weapon. Police have no motive or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-Tips (8477). CrimeStoppers is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.



