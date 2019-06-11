Cahokia teen accused of shooting two people with same last name

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Cahokia teen is facing multiple felony charges in St. Clair County Court following two shootings last month.

John Davis III, 17, was charged on May 31 with the following felonies:

▪ Two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm

▪ One count of aggravated battery with a firearm in a vehicle

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle by a delinquent minor

▪ Two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle under 21

The charges stem from two separate incidents in May, the charging documents indicate. Davis is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle on May 17 and injuring a woman in her head and, on May 27, shooting a man in the chest and arm. Both victims have the same last name, but it’s not known whether the victims are related. Their conditions were not immediately available.

No other details were immediately available. Efforts to reach Cahokia Police for more information were unsuccessful. A spokesman for the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office also could not be reached.

On June 13, 2018, Davis was adjudicated, or found guilty, as a juvenile for aggravated battery.