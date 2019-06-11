Crime

Granite City man charged with attempted murder, bail set at $1 million

Granite City

A Granite City man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting at a home over the weekend.

On June 8, the Granite City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Amos Avenue, a Tuesday news release from the department stated. At least one gunshot was fired and one person was injured, it said. According to police, that person was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

That same day, police arrested 22-year-old Daishaun M. Jones-Dillon. On Monday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jones-Dillon with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

Jones-Dillon’s bail was set at $1 million and he was transported to the Madison County Jail. Granite City Police Department said it had no further comment on the incident.

