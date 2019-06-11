Granite City man charged with attempted murder, bail set at $1 million

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Granite City man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting at a home over the weekend.

On June 8, the Granite City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Amos Avenue, a Tuesday news release from the department stated. At least one gunshot was fired and one person was injured, it said. According to police, that person was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

That same day, police arrested 22-year-old Daishaun M. Jones-Dillon. On Monday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jones-Dillon with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

Jones-Dillon’s bail was set at $1 million and he was transported to the Madison County Jail. Granite City Police Department said it had no further comment on the incident.

