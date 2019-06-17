The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A 22-year old homeless man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana after East St. Louis police found both in his car.

Bond for Brian Hill was set at $100,000.

East St. Louis Detective Tia Mitchell said police received an anonymous call at 11:02 p.m. last Monday reporting gunfire on Boismenue and Russell.

“When officers arrived on scene, they saw a car pull away,” Mitchell said. “The driver failed to use his turn signal.”

Two others were in the car with Hill, Mitchell said. The driver said he gave the passenger a ride.

The officers saw a black bag in the rear seat of the vehicle. When they opened it, they found a stolen gun and an unreleased amount of cannabis. Both subjects were taken in to the police station. The St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office charged Hill Friday.