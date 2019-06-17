Man found shot, left for dead, beneath MetroLink tracks

Dangers of living in East St. Louis Housing Dana Franklin and her son Cameron Tawshawn Miller, 5, talk about how they deal with the violence in East St. Louis housing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dana Franklin and her son Cameron Tawshawn Miller, 5, talk about how they deal with the violence in East St. Louis housing.

A 22-year old man was found left for dead by East St. Louis Police beneath a viaduct supporting MetroLink tracks early Monday morning.

The victim, Damian M. Connors, died shortly after he was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said Connors he appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds. No suspects have been identified, police said.

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the homicide, the city’s 13th of 2019.

Anyone with any information is urged to call either East St.Louis Police, Illinois State Police special agent Travis Irwin at 484-5189. The CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line also pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an an arrest