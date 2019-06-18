Suspect fires a gun while Swansea police officer tries to arrest him over stolen car

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Swansea Police have arrested a suspect the department says stole a vehicle, ran from police, fired a gun and bit an officer Tuesday morning.

Several police departments were tracking a stolen vehicle at around 8:30 a.m. near Rand Lane in Swansea, according to preliminary information from the Swansea Police Chief Steven Johnson.

The suspect was located and chased by a single Swansea police officer on foot. The suspect resisted arrest and fired a gun. A second Swansea officer arrived and discharged his firearm before several other police officers subdued the suspect and placed the individual under arrest.

No one was shot during the arrest, police said, but the officer who initially chased the suspect and the suspect were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspect bit one of the police officers,

Swansea Police said no other suspect is being sought in the area and that the scene is secure.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation is processing the scene, Johnson said.





“As per protocol, Illinois State Police is also investigating the incident. We thank them for their assistance and helping us prove impartiality and transparency in this investigation,” Johnson said in a Facebook post.