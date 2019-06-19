East St. Louis police officer injured while trying to arrest suspect

A 31 year old Madison man was charged Tuesday with injuring a police officer who tried to arrest him for stealing from a Family Dollar store in East St. Louis.

Marc D Reynolds was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, retail theft and resisting a police officer, East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan said.

The theft happened Monday. The arresting officer, who was not named, was injured while trying to arrest Reynolds, McClellan said.

Bond for Reynolds was set at $75,000