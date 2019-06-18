Alorton man out on parole charged in connection with Washington Park shooting

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An Alorton man who was out on parole is facing three felony charges in St. Clair County Court following a May 26 shooting in Washington Park.

Orlando C. Stevenson, 33, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on May 28, charging documents indicate. He is accused of shooting Deangelo Johnson in the stomach with a pistol.

Johnson’s condition was not known Tuesday. Washington Park police did not respond to calls for comment.

Stevenson had been out on parole following an aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer charge on June 2, 2017. He had led police on a high-speed chase from Washington Park to St. Ann, Missouri, in April 2017 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections records, Stevenson was released on October 4, 2018.

He has been in custody at the St. Clair County jail on the most recent charges for 23 days, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Allen said Tuesday. The case now must go before a grand jury for an indictment before it can proceed, Allen said.

Stevenson had previously served a year and a half in prison following another aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer conviction in March 2013.