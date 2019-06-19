Federal inmate charged with mailing threatening letters to Franklin County officials

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A grand jury has charged a federal inmate in connection with sending threatening letters to Franklin County officials in October 2014.

The indictment, returned Wednesday, charged Jonathan Wade Bohn, 43, of West Frankfort, Illinois, with mailing a threatening communication and threatening to use an explosive device, a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft stated.

The charges allege while Bohn was incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Center in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, he sent a letter threatening to kill certain Franklin County law enforcement officers and officials, the release stated.

Two weeks later, he allegedly sent another threatening letter to the Franklin County Clerk, claiming a bomb was inside a nearby school that would detonate the next day. This second letter caused the closing of nine public schools and affected more than 6,400 students, according to the release.

The mailing a threatening communication charge carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison, while the threatening to use an explosive device charge is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison. According to the release, Bohn could also face a fine of up to $250,000 and three years supervised release on each count.

Bohn is housed at a high-security facility in Florida following his guilty plea to two bank robberies in Collinsville and Marion in 2009. He is scheduled to be released in August 2022.