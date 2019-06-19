Granite City man sentenced to 20 years in prison for January home invasion

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Granite City man has pleaded guilty to a felony home invasion charge following an incident in January.

Brian K. Smith, 19, was one of three suspects arrested by Granite City police Jan. 6 following a home invasion in the 2800 block of 25th Street, a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons stated.

On Tuesday, Smith pleaded guilty to the charge in Madison County Court and Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to 20 years in prison, the release stated.

“Violating the sanctity of a family’s home is an offense that shakes the foundation of safety and security we all rely on,” Schroeder said, according to the release.

“This 20-year sentence should send a message loud and clear to would-be criminals that together with our local law enforcement agencies, we will protect the families of Madison County by catching you and locking you up when you choose this violent and dangerous path.”