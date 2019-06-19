Edwardsville man gets 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

An Edwardsville man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Tyler S. Seibold, 31, pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment in March, a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft stated. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Illinois State Police Forensic Computer Crime Unit.

Police concluded that on several occasions between November 2017 and May 2018, an IP address assigned to Seibold downloaded multiple images and videos of child pornography using a peer to peer file-sharing program, the release stated.

In June 2018, agents searched Seibold’s home in Edwardsville and seized several computers, cell phones and other data storage devices, the release stated. A forensic search of those devices revealed what appeared to be self-produced photographs of a nude 3-year-old girl.

Police determined that the girl was known to Seibold, the release stated, and contacted her mother. Her mother confirmed that the dates on the photographs coincided with events and trips they’d taken with Seibold. The girl also told her mother that Seibold had exposed himself to her.

According to the release, at the sentencing, both of the girl’s parents read statements about the emotional impact Seibold’s crimes have had on their daughter, who is now in counseling to deal with the aftermath of the abuse.

Seibold claimed that his punishment should be less severe because he has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), the release stated. Judge Staci M. Yandle, however, was not persuaded and said that Seibold had never been diagnosed with ASD before, and that his expert witness did not use the proper testing methods or have the necessary qualifications to make an ASD diagnosis.

As part of his sentence, Seibold was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release, during which time he will be required to undergo sex offender treatment, forgo possession of any cameras or visual recording devices and have no unsupervised contact with minor females.