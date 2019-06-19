Crime
Alton man charged after police say he stole firearms and ancient artifacts from a home
An Alton man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stole firearms and ancient artifacts from a Greene County home.
On Wednesday, William E. Miller III, 61, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, one count of theft over $500, one count of theft under $500, and two counts of obstructing justice, a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons stated.
From Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2016, Illinois State Police received a report that multiple guns and ancient artifacts were taken from a residence in Greene County, the release stated. Upon investigation, police determined Miller had taken the items.
Judge Neil Schroeder set Miller’s bail at $85,000. If convicted, he could face probation or up to seven years in prison for the unlawful possession of a stolen firearm charge, up to five years in prison for the theft over $500 charge and up to three years in prison for the obstructing justice charge.
