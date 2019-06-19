Alton man charged after police say he stole firearms and ancient artifacts from a home

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An Alton man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stole firearms and ancient artifacts from a Greene County home.

On Wednesday, William E. Miller III, 61, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, one count of theft over $500, one count of theft under $500, and two counts of obstructing justice, a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons stated.

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2016, Illinois State Police received a report that multiple guns and ancient artifacts were taken from a residence in Greene County, the release stated. Upon investigation, police determined Miller had taken the items.

Judge Neil Schroeder set Miller’s bail at $85,000. If convicted, he could face probation or up to seven years in prison for the unlawful possession of a stolen firearm charge, up to five years in prison for the theft over $500 charge and up to three years in prison for the obstructing justice charge.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW