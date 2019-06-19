Crime

Alton man charged after police say he stole firearms and ancient artifacts from a home

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By

An Alton man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stole firearms and ancient artifacts from a Greene County home.

On Wednesday, William E. Miller III, 61, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, one count of theft over $500, one count of theft under $500, and two counts of obstructing justice, a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons stated.

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2016, Illinois State Police received a report that multiple guns and ancient artifacts were taken from a residence in Greene County, the release stated. Upon investigation, police determined Miller had taken the items.

Judge Neil Schroeder set Miller’s bail at $85,000. If convicted, he could face probation or up to seven years in prison for the unlawful possession of a stolen firearm charge, up to five years in prison for the theft over $500 charge and up to three years in prison for the obstructing justice charge.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  