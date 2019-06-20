Police investigate shooting in Alton that injured teen playing basketball

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An Alton teenager was shot Wednesday night while playing basketball.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of Oakwood, Alton police told FOX 2. The boy was taken to a St. Louis hospital and rushed into surgery.

According to the victim’s aunt, Lakeyshia Coleman, her nephew was with other family members at a basketball court near their home, FOX 2 reported. Coleman said she heard what sounded like gunshots or firecrackers and that another nephew came to tell her the boy had been shot.

The teenager’s condition was unknown Thursday afternoon. Alton police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW